Lagos State, RGL to Remove 400MT of Plastic Waste

Dike Onwuamaeze

Recyclan Global Limited (RGL), the market leader in sustainable recycled PET supply from Africa, is collaborating with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment (LSME) and the Humanity Nigeria to recycle 400 metric tonnes of plastic bottle waste across Lagos State.

The exercise would rid the state of 20 per cent of its estimated monthly PET plastic waste and might set a new Guinness World Record for the “largest volume of plastic bottles collected for recycling by a team.”

The previous Guinness World Record attempt is 56 metric tons recovered within 14 days.

The RGL’s Chief Executive Officer for Africa, Mr. Harold Okonoboh, stated that the RGL is excited to partner with the Humanity Nigeria, the LSME, and the general public to achieve this objective.

Okonoboh said: “We, at the Recyclan believe in collaborating. That is why we are partnering with Humanity Nigeria and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment because we know that we will achieve our goals by working together. We are also calling on the public to join us and contribute their quota towards achieving this laudable goal.”

He noted that Lagos State has been experiencing growing prevalence of plastic waste and its negative effect on the environment in recent years, which also constituted significant proportion of solid wastes that litter the state.

He added that the environmental challenges posed by the trend included ecosystem degradation, drainage clogging, flooding, lagoon, and ocean debris with attendant harm resulting in high socio-economic impacts on the state.

The RGL’s Chief Operating Officer for Admin Africa, Mr. Chijike Amagwu, said that “as a company, we are committed actively and sustainably to making Lagos green. We believe that collectively, we will be able to achieve this feat and, most importantly, be able to create channels for responsible disposal of PET plastic waste.”

