INEC May Disqualify APGA from Contesting Anambra Poll, Party Faction Claims

By Chuks Okocha

A faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), led by Mr. Jude Okeke, yesterday raised the alarm that the fears that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might exclude the party from the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the Publicity Secretary of the faction, Mr. Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, accused the Victor Oye-led faction of the party of alleged refusal to submit the statutory 21 days’ notice on the Special Ward Congress to the Commission.

Chukwunyere specifically said the Oye faction did not duly notify INEC on the plan to hold ward congresses ahead of the governorship poll within the 21 days recommended by its regulations and Section 85 of the Electoral Act.

The Publicity Secretary, who distributed copies of the INEC letter confirming the non-receipt of APGA’s 21 days notification, said the Electoral umpire had communicated its position on the matter to the Okeke’s faction in two separate letters.

In one of the letters, obtained by THISDAY, the commission addressed his position to the principal counsel of a law firm, Omas and Partners, who had earlier written and asked for the information while relying on the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act.

The letter dated June 18, 2021 and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, read, “This is to inform you that the commission did not receive the statutory 21 days’ notice for the nomination of APGA Anambra State governorship candidate from Victor Oye led APGA.

Accordingly, the commission did not monitor the said ward congress and as such, there is no monitoring report of the Commission.”

The second letter, also signed by Oriaran-Anthony, and addressed to the National Chairman of APGA also read, “Please refer to your letter dated June 16, 2021 forwarding the list of delegates for the nomination of APGA’s Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election

“This is to notify you that the records of the Commission indicate that APGA did not duly notify the Commission of the date of the Congress where the ad hoc delegates were elected as required by Section 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended)

“Accordingly the Commission is unable to confirm if the Ad hoc Delegates list submitted by your party is the outcome of a democratic process as required by Section 87(7) of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended).

“The Commission wishes to emphasize the need for full compliance with all legal requirements for the conduct of Party Primaries as earlier communicated in the Commissions letter to your Party dated 37 June 2021 (REF: INEC/DEPM/UPPM/119/1/37).”

Chukwunyere alleged that the two letters by INEC have therefore rendered APGA’s governorship primary being proposed for Wednesday, June 23, as an exercise in futility because “the use of invalid delegate list will exclude the party from the election.”

Chukwunyere further alleged that the Okeke faction remains the only option and hope for APGA to have a candidate in the Anambra Governorship Election since it had dully submitted all the notices

Chukwunyere said, “We are aware of the position of INEC on this matter. As disheartening as it is, there is still hope for the party.

“Although the Oye faction had missed the issuance of statutory notice, all hope is not lost if the party backs the Okeke faction.”

“This is because the Okeke faction has served all valid notices for the APGA primary in Anambra. It is important to join hands with the faction now if the party must take part in the election,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

