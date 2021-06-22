Buhari Appoints EFCC Secretary, Names Board Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement issued yesterday the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

Also appointed as Board Members of the EFCC are Luqman Muhammad (South-south); Anumba Adaeze (South-east), Kole Raheem Adesina (North-central) and Yahya Muhammad (North-east).

“This appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004,” the statement said.

According to the statement, EFCC has been operating without Board Members since 2015.

The statement added that Buhari has already directed that the names of the nominees be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

