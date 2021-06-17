JAMB Releases Mock UTME Results

By Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday stated that it has released the results of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination conducted on June 3, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja yesterday.

The statement noted that a total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination, but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise which results have now been released.

Benjamin added that candidates can proceed to the Boards website to check their results. He added that candidates should click on quick link then log on to the facility to provide registration number to check the result.

Benjamin said: “The result of the mock examination conducted on June3, 2021, is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting the website.

