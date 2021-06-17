Army Seeks Stakeholders’ Support to End Security Challenges

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Army said yesterday that the security challenges confronting the nation required a multi-stakeholder approach.

It said the deployment of arms and ammunition alone would not contain insecurity.

The new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said at a ceremony in Abuja to mark his assumption of duty, that the sword and gun alone could not deny terrorists, insurgents and bandits and other criminals freedom of action in Nigeria.

Nwachukwu, who took over from Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said: “Permit me to note here that it is an indisputable and very well established fact that the sword or gun cannot alone, provide a panacea to the complex and multifaceted security challenges that characterise today’s world.

“I must therefore, make haste to say that the complex nature of these security challenges require a multi-disciplinary approach and a conglomerate of stakeholders of which the media is a very vital one.

“In decisively overcoming these challenges, the Nigerian Army and the media must be partners in progress to surmount these security threats in order to berth the peace and tranquillity we all earnestly desire as a people and nation.”

He said he was not oblivious of the responsibility of his office, which is to project the activities of the army with the objective of galvanising public goodwill and support for as its strives to surmount contemporary security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

Nwachukwu pledged to promote the core values of the Nigerian Army among officers and soldiers of the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

He said: “I wish to most respectfully thank the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, for his immense support and encouragement during my tour of duty as the immediate past Acting Director Defence Information of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Let me use this medium to once again, express my sincere gratitude to the chief of army staff for my appointment while assuring him of my unalloyed commitment to his vision for “a professional Nigerian Army, ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

He appreciated his predecessor for the laudable feats he recorded during his tenure and also assured him of his commitment to consolidate on his successes.

He lauded journalists for their individual support and cooperation during his tenure as the Acting DDI and implored them to remain steadfast as they carry out their essential role of educating and informing the public.

“I urge you to use your reportage and medium to positively shape public perception and opinion towards endearing national defence and security institutions to the public.

“This, I believe, will enable the harnessing of requisite elements of national power to confront our common adversaries,” he said. Earlier, Yerima had tasked officers and soldiers of the directorate to extend the support they gave him to his successor.

