Kill Bandits Before They Kill You, Uzodinma Tells Security Operatives

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has told security operatives in the state not to spare any bandits in the fight against insecurity.

Uzodimma, who spoke while on a condolence visit to the headquarters of the State police command in Owerri, the state capital yesterday, asked policemen to go after the bandits before they get to them.

He said: “You are the only ones constitutionally empowered to carry a gun.

“And then you allow somebody called bandit who is not licensed to carry a gun to come to your station and kill you.

“Kill them before they come near to kill you.”

Uzodimma said his administration would introduce an insurance policy for all the security operatives serving in the state.

The governor also disclosed that his administration was putting together a welfare programme where all the family members of those who died during the unrest in the state would be compensated.

Assuring that the state government would improve the security situation in the state, Uzodimma, pledged to increase the logistics the police required to police the state well.

The governor said his administration would not abandon the families of the slain officers.

He also commended the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, for improving the security situation in the state in the past six weeks, while handing over six operational vehicles to the command.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner said that Uzodimma was the only governor to have paid the police such a condolence visit.

He said that the morale of the policemen has been boosted by such visit and pledged, on behalf of officers and men, to be more committed to their job.

Earlier on arrival, the governor had signed a condolence register and later commissioned some vehicles he donated to the police to fight crime in the state.

