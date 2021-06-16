Kamaru Usman Thrilled in Unforgettable CSR Experience Feeding 1000 Kids

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time in 20 years has been involved in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at giving back to the country of his birth.

The Auchi, Edo State-born professional mixed martial artist explained that giving back was a big deal for him, given how Nigerians have followed his career in the octagon since switching from amateur wrestling.

Kamaru was a sight to behold in Lagos, as he engaged with indigent children in the slums of Lagos through the Lagos Food Bank organisation.

During his visit to the Lagos Food Bank warehouse last Sunday, the Nigerian Nightmare as he’s fondly called, singlehandedly distributed food to an excited 1000 indigent children.

A delighted Michael A. Sunbola, founder, Lagos Food Bank, said it was an incredible feeling to partner a global brand like Kamaru Usman to feed vulnerable children.

“His physical presence at the field did not only show his support but will also bring more publicity to what we do which in turn will feed more food-insecure children. We look forward to more collaboration with his team in future, he noted.

According to Kamaru: “Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mould me into the man I am today.”

He has fond memories of his Nigerian childhood experiences including helping his mother, a school teacher and shop-owner to hawk items.

“ I help to to farm, grow the food they ate and hawk ‘’fufu’’ on the streets.

“I walk several miles with my grandmother to fetch water from a well,” he recalled with nostalgia.

The UFC welterweight champion is humbled by the country’s love and support and now plans to visit home more often to provide support in any way that he can to make lives better for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

