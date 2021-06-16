FMDQ Exchange Admits Mixta Real Estate Commercial Paper

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian commercial paper (CP) market continues to demonstrate resilience and consistency in providing succour to corporates across diverse sectors by offering a viable platform for these institutions to raise finance to fund their capital requirements.

As the leading organiser for the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) and in its role as a catalyst for infrastructure development, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate Plc N1.02 billion Series 36 Commercial Paper under its N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

Mixta Real Estate Plc, a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, is a leading real estate development company in Nigeria with a strong track record, diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

According to FMDQ, the admission of the CP, which was sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank, serves to re-affirm FMDQ Exchange’s efforts in boosting investor confidence and reinventing the Nigerian CP market.

“As an exchange positioned to bring about revolutionary changes in the Nigerian capital market, FMDQ Exchange, through the collective efforts of its varied stakeholders shall continue to deliver value-adding initiatives, ranging from the continuous upgrade of its listings and quotations service, to product and market innovations, amongst others.

“With a vision to be “the most attractive Exchange in Africa by 2025”, and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity,” FMDQ Exchange is committed to articulating and pioneering, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid, and diverse,” it said.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing & quotation services, seamless trading, clearing, settlement, risk management, and depository of financial market transactions, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited and FMDQ Depository Limited.

