Akwa Ibom Commissioner Lauds Young Lawyer Debate Winners

The success of Iborokam Akai and Saviour Sam at the just concluded Young Lawyers Debate has been described as a feat in line with the Dakkada philosophy of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong stated this in his office, when the Chairman of Young Lawyers Forum, Uyo Branch, Barr. Ifiok Udomah, led the debate winners and other members on a courtesy visit.

The Commissioner said, winning the first position ahead of contestants from other states of the federation, presented a great moment of pride for the people and government of Akwa Ibom State.

Comrade Ememobong, who praised the leadership of the Young Lawyers Forum, Uyo Branch, for remaining committed to developing the capacity of members, thanked Akai and Sam for stepping forward to participate in the national competition.

Pledging his readiness to always encourage youngsters with the right passion to rise to their highest potentials, he emphasized that other well positioned Akwa Ibom people and indeed the state government would constantly stand by them.

Consequently, the Commissioner urged the debate winners not to rest on their oars, but rather prepare themselves and seek opportunities to replicate their national conquest in continental and global competitions.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chairman of the Young Lawyers Forum, Uyo Branch, Barr. Ifiok Udomah, explained that the debate competition, which held in Uyo, provided opportunity for Nigerians from around the country to have a feel of the excellence for which Akwa Ibom is famed.

While presenting the debate winners to the Commissioner for mentorship, Barr. Udomah, who thanked him for sponsoring the young lawyers for the competition, acknowledged the excellent track record of Comrade Ememobong.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that Akai and Sam would rise to the best of their potentials under the mentorship of the Information Commissioner.

The visit featured the presentation of the dummy cheque of the N500,000.00 prize money won by Akai and Sam.

