Russia, China Seek NAEC’s Partnership

The Chinese and Russian envoys to Nigeria have separately visited the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) in search of areas of collaboration in the nations’ bid for nuclear energy for peaceful use.

Charge D’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Valery Shaposhnikuv, was received by the Acting Chairman, NAEC, Prof. Yusuf Ahmed, who briefed him on the collaboration between the two countries on Nigeria’s nuclear energy programme. During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations towards the visit of the delegation from the Russian Federation on the strategic partnership between the two countries on Nigeria’s nuclear power plant, which is expected hold in July 2021.

The proposed visit, a statement from NAEC stated, was aimed at further discussions on Inter- Governmental Agreement(IGAs) signed between the federal government and Russia.

According to NAEC part of the discussions centred on the 2009 cooperation on the development of nuclear energy for peaceful use and the 2012 cooperation on the design, construction, operation and decommissioning of NPP in the federal government.

It noted that the 2016 construction of a Multi- Purpose Research Reactor (MPRR) complex in the country also formed part of the talks during the meeting.

In the same vein, the newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, has visited the commission to familiarise himself with areas of interest between the Asian country and Nigeria.

During the visit, the statement noted that extensive discussions were held in areas of manpower training and capacity development, research and infrastructural development on nuclear science as well as technology.

