John Holt Partners Nigerian Institution of Estate and Valuers

John Holt Plc partners with The Nigerian Institution of Estate and Valuers (NIESV) at the recently held Honours Nite, a biennial award event of the Lagos State branch of NIESV. The NIESV Lagos State branch holds this event to recognise the contributions of real estate firms and other relevant industries to the economy. The event saw El Alan Group winning the John Holt Plc Award for Most Outstanding Development.

John Holt Plc, the major sponsor of the event, used the opportunity to introduce its Rapid Intervention Vehicle (JH-RIV) to members of NIESV Lagos State branch. Speaking at the event, senior Executive, John Holt Plc, Mr. Kris Nwachukwu, who represented the Group Managing Director of John Holt Plc, said the JH-RIV is a complete, advance, rapid response, lightweight extinguishing system that is integrated with water and foam tanks (Dual Agent System)

He added that the product which is already being deployed by several organisations can be effectively used by estates, office complexes, car parks/garages, markets, schools, hospitals and other facilities where lives and properties need to be secured.

The uniqueness of this new fire-fighting equipment lies in its strong and direct impact on fire pockets, it’s 60m hose which can easily run up staircases and around corners, making full use of it’s 70 meters operational radius and 10 meters thron rage. It’s superior foam application and water coverts these agents into water vapour which guarantees minimal water damage.

Commenting on the partnership with the John Holt Plc, the Chairman of NIESV Lagos State branch, Esv Adedotun Bamigbola FNIVS, FRICS said “ John Holt’s contribution was quite indispensable and added up to make the event a very successful one” He went further to say that this kind effort of John Holt Plc adds to several of the company’s contributions to NIESV and to the Estate Surveying and Valuation profession.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

