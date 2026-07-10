Executive Secretary: UBEC Mobilised Over N100bn in Unaccessed Grants, Constructed 4,600 Classrooms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) says it has mobilised over N100 billion in previously unaccessed matching grants and is delivering measurable results in basic education nationwide under its 2025 to 2031 Strategic Blueprint. Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a media luncheon with education correspondents.

Garba said the commission, in partnership with State Universal Basic Education Boards, had constructed over 4,600 classrooms, renovated more than 6,100 classrooms, provided 2,780 toilets and 678 boreholes, and supplied over 334,000 pieces of school furniture across the country.

She added that UBEC had also supported the establishment of more than 2,300 Early Childhood Care Development and Education Centres to strengthen foundational learning for young children.

Garba stated, “Guided by our 2025 to 2031 Strategic Blueprint and aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government, we are moving beyond reforms to delivering measurable results that are improving schools, empowering teachers, and expanding opportunities for millions of Nigerian children.”

The UBEC boss said over N20.4 billion had been invested in teacher professional development, while the Effective Schools Programme and stronger School-Based Management Committees were being used to improve accountability and school leadership.

On technology, Garba stated that UBEC was expanding Digital Literacy Centres, strengthening Smart Schools, and promoting Artificial Intelligence, coding, and robotics.

She stated that over 7.8 million instructional materials had been distributed nationwide to improve literacy and numeracy.

She said the commission was expanding access through Open Schooling, Integrated Qur’anic and Tsangaya Education, girl-child education, and inclusive education programmes.

Garba said institutional reforms had been introduced to strengthen transparency, as well as project monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

She called on the media to continue to partnering with UBEC through regular briefings, project visits, and balanced reporting to strengthen public confidence and stakeholder participation.

According to her, “Education is a shared responsibility. Government can provide leadership and resources, but lasting transformation requires the collective commitment of communities, teachers, parents, development partners, and the media.”