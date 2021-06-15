Amaechi Lauds SecureID’s Automated Ticketing Solution

By Ugo Aliogo

Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed satisfaction with the automated ticketing solutions offered by Transport Payment Solutions, a subsidiary of SecureID Limited, Africa’s industry leader in smart card manufacturing and personalization.

The Minister recently visited the company’s manufacturing plant in Isolo, Lagos, where he witnessed several state-of-the-art equipments and technology used to install access control for turnstile e-gates at the train stations, automated fare collection systems, and others.

The company affirmed that its ticketing solutions are designed to engender seamless transportation experiences for many Nigerians across various platforms, including railway, road, and water.

During the visit, Amaechi expressed delight with the company’s capacity to manufacture all types of cards including transport cards and solutions, which enable commuters to book seats and pay for fares from the comfort of their phones.

Transport Payment Solutions Limited, which is an indigenous the company revealed that it is committed to demonstrating Nigeria’s capability to be a manufacturer of first-rate automated ticketing solutions in line with global best practices.

The company maintained that some of its technologies will make it faster and more seamless for Nigerians to move around, which will have a major impact on the economy.

