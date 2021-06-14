Dabiri-Erewa Congratulates Adesanya on Successful Defence of UFC Belt

Michael Olugbodein Abuja

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has congratulated Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya for retaining his Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight belt after defeating Italian contender, Marvin Vettori, at the Gila River Arena in Arizona on Sunday.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that by the feat, Israel has brought honour and glory not only to Nigeria but to all black Africans.

The NIDCOM boss said that with Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya beating his challenger, Marvin Vettori, to retain his UFC undisputed world middleweight champion in Mixed Martial Art (MMA) was something to be proud of.

Adesanya won via a unanimous decision – 50-45, 50-45, 50-45.

The win is Adesanya’s third title defence after losing to Jan Blachowicz in a bid to add the light heavyweight title to his laurels.

Dabiri-Erewa, who on Friday received another champion in Mixed Martial Art (MMA), Kamaru Usman in her office, said that Nigeria is proud of Adesanya’s performance as he had used his skills to bring honour and glory to the entire country.

She urged the youths, especially those in the Diaspora, to emulate Adesanya and be good ambassadors of the country wherever they find themselves.

Adesanya is now the third African to win a UFC title after Kamaru Usman became welterweight champion.

