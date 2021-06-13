House Moves to Include Youths, PWDs in Political Appointment

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has passed for first reading a Bill seeking an amendment to sections 147, 151, 192 and 196 of the 1999 constitution, to provide for the inclusion of young persons and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in political and other appointments in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation, titled ‘A bill for an act to amend the constitution to provide for inclusion of young persons, persons with disabilities in appointment,’ is sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Specifically, the Bill proposes that young persons and PWDs should be included in the appointment as ministers, commissioners, heads and members of statutory government agencies and boards.

The Bill also seeks to bring the issue of disability to the concurrent list so that states can also provide for the welfare of PWDs effectively.

According to the Bill’s draft when passed into law, it will give an opportunity for leaders to demonstrate their genuine commitment to political empowerment and inclusion of youths and persons with disabilities.

