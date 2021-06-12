Pro Buhari Supporters Hold Rally in Abuja

By Olawale Ajimotokan

A mega rally was organised for President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday by his supporters, who trooped to the Unity Fountain in Maitama, Abuja to celebrate Democracy Day.

Dozens of youths drawn from the Youth Coalition for Development (YCD) attended the rally where the entire section of the Shehu Shagari Road was closed to traffic.

In addition to that, there was heavy security in place, including a helicopter, which hovered in the sky to protect those at the mega rally.

The rally in support of the president was in stark contrast to the riotous atmosphere at the Gudu area of the city early in the morning where activists, who were opposed to the Buhari administration clashed with policemen, who used tear gas to disperse them.

The pro government rally was convened by Aminu Aminu.

Many of those, who showed up for solidarity procession for the president, were clad in branded white tee shirts with the inscription “I Stand With Buhari, How about You?” boldly on the shirts.

They also hoisted placards bearing messages like “#IStandwithBuhari”, “We are Indivisible”, “We stay as one, We are Nigeria!”

One of the supporters also carried a declarative message that read: “Protest is only about getting your voice heard not a means of changing the government”.

Speaking with reporters, Aminu said that the solidarity rally was put together in recognition of the efforts of many people who campaigned and laboured to institute the culture of democracy in the country since 1999.

He also lauded President Buhari for recognising the importance of the day.

“June 12th is a watershed in the annals of Nigeria’s democratic history. It is a day to celebrate the beginning of a consistent and ideological struggle that eventually gave birth to a foundation for the democratic renaissance Nigeria is now building,” Aminu said.

