Mouka Donates Dreamtime Mattresses to Children

Indigenous bedding brand, Mouka restated its commitment to children’s health, as it donated Dreamtime mattresses to children born on children’s day.

To mark this year’s Children’s Day, the firm also presented baby mat to the children’s day babies in different states across the country including Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo and Rivers state.

Others benefitting states included: Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Plateau and Gombe.

Mouka recently launched its Dreamtime range of children’s mattresses to bolster its stance on the importance of quality sleep for children.

“The mattresses are water-resistant yet breathable, thereby keeping children’s body comfortable through the night”, Mouka Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa stated during the launch.

The firm was joined by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) to make the donation as items were presented to mothers of the new birth in their respective states.

Speaking on the initiative, Osingunwa stated that the company remained committed to adding comfort to the life of Nigerian’s across all age segments.

He added, “In addition to the water-resistant and breathable quality, the bed is made with the right density of foam to guarantee the child’s comfort.”

In his remark,Chief Medical Officer of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode commended the organisation for showing concern to its customers.

Bode, who was represented by the Director of Nursing Services in LUTH, Mrs. Oyegoke Adeduntan said, “On behalf of the management of this hospital, I deeply appreciate Mouka for these gifts and l pray for the continuous growth of the company.”

