Danzinger Wins WCGC, to Represent Nigeria in Portugal

Team Danzinger, represented by the duo of Bola Afolabi and O.R.M Oladapo has emerged winner of the 2021 of World Corporate Golf Challenge. The event organised in Nigeria by Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC) was decided at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo over the weekend.

To come top in the competition Team Danzinger grossed total of 81-stableford points to beat the field of over 100-teams.

Danzinger started the game with an opening 42-stableford point and closed with 39-stableford points to top the field. Their victory earned them an all expense paid trip to Portugal in November where the world final of WCGC has been scheduled to hold.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Team Danzinger promised to be a worthy representatives in Cascais, Portugal. They said apart from representing their company; Danzinger in the world corporate event, they will do all they can to launder the nations image as well.

With a combined score of 79-stableford points, the pair of Paul Erokoro and A. Ajibade came in the second position. The team signed for an opening 37 and a closing 42 to duck in the second position.

In the third place were the team of Jide Aknyemi and James Woo. The pair carded and opening 37 and a closing 37 for 74 total over two days.

Emma Owoicho and Ugo Nkwocha score of 38-36 for 74-stableford points placed them in the 4th position losing on countback to the third placed Akinyemi and Woo.

Godwin Ekpo and Onofiok Onofiok, completed the top five winners in the competition.

In his remark at the event closing ceremony Remi Olukoya, the Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, promised to continue to work hard towards making the competition better.

Falcon Golf Development Company is WCGC franchise holder in Nigeria.

