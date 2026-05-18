NASS Moves to Amend Data Protection Law

The National Assembly has commenced moves to review the National Data Protection Act, 2023, amid rising cyber threats, digital privacy concerns, and the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Afolabi Salisu, disclosed this in Abuja during the opening of a three-day Data Protection Awareness Workshop organised for members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on ICT.

Salisu said the planned review became necessary following emerging global developments, including AI innovation, increasing cross-border cybercrime and new international standards such as the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime. According to him, stronger laws are required to safeguard Nigeria’s interests in the digital space.

He noted that cybercriminals now deploy AI tools, digital platforms and weak data systems to target individuals, businesses and government institutions, adding that Nigeria has witnessed growing cases of identity theft, financial fraud, ransomware attacks, data breaches and digital espionage.

The lawmaker also raised concerns over the misuse of personal data by online platforms and mobile applications, warning that many digital services collect users’ information without proper consent or adequate safeguards.

According to him, lawmakers must improve their understanding of digital systems to effectively regulate the sector, stressing that poor knowledge of the digital space could weaken legislative outcomes. He added that the workshop would help lawmakers assess the implementation of the 2023 Act, and identify areas requiring amendment.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Hon. Stanley Olajide, described data as a critical asset in the modern economy, saying Nigeria’s future prosperity could depend more on data than oil. He called for stronger legal and institutional measures to protect digital assets, and ensure accountability for data breaches.

The National Data Protection Act was enacted in 2023 to regulate personal data processing, protect privacy rights and establish the Nigeria Data Protection Commission as the country’s main data regulator, although stakeholders continue to push for stronger enforcement and regular updates to address evolving cyber threats.