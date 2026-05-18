EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO Over Alleged N36m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and relationship therapist, Blessing Nkiruka Okoro aka Blessing CEO, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over an alleged N36 million fraud. Blessing CEO was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

During proceedings, defence Counsel, P.I. Nwafor, told the court that the Defendant had refunded N24 million to the Petitioner, and requested a short adjournment to enable settlement of the outstanding balance.

According to the defence, the nominal Complainant had agreed to prevail on the EFCC to discontinue the case once the balance is paid. However, prosecution Counsel, S.I. Suleiman, maintained that the Federal Government was the Complainant in the matte, and urged the court to proceed with the arraignment.

Justice Dipeolu held that ongoing discussions between the Defendant and the Complainant could not halt court proceedings, and directed that the charges be read to the Defendant.

One of the charges alleged that Blessing CEO obtained N36 million under the false pretence of securing a lease for a six-bedroom detached duplex, contrary to the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. She was also accused of fraudulently converting the money for personal use. The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which the prosecution sought a trial date, and asked the court to remand her in a correctional facility pending trial.

Her Lawyer, however, informed the court that the defence had only just been served with the charges, and requested that she be remanded in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail application. Justice Dipeolu granted the request, and adjourned the matter till June 5, 2026, for trial.