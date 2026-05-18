NJC Recommends 12 New Appeal Court Justices

Steve Aya

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, following deliberations at its 111th meeting held on May 13, 2026.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, according to a statement issued by the Council’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe. The NJC said the appointments were aimed at filling vacancies, created by the elevation and retirement of judicial officers nationwide.

Those recommended for elevation to the Court of Appeal are Abdulhammeed Mohammed Yakubu, Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde, Raphael Ajuwa, Elias Ojie Abua, Mbalamen Jennifer Ijohor, Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, James Kolawole Omotosho, Emeka Nwite, Dauda Njane Buba, Sanusi Kado, Ademola Enikuomehin and Julcit Veronica Dadom.

The NJC also recommended Christine T. Clement Ende for appointment as a Judge of the Benue State High Court, while Ibrahim Abdullahi Yakubu and Bala Salisu Daura were nominated as Kadis of the Katsina State Sharia Court of Appeal.

In a major policy decision, the NJC clarified that retired public servants remain eligible for judicial appointments, noting that the 1999 Constitution does not bar their appointment to the Bench. The Council said the position was supported by the Court of Appeal judgement in the Ayoola v Baruwa case. Under the new policy framework, retired public servants seeking judicial appointments must have at least 10 years left before the mandatory retirement age. Applicants are also required to disclose criminal records, employment history, financial status and other obligations.

The NJC further extended the tenure of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as Acting Chief Judge of Imo State by three months, from March 26 to June 26, 2026, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge. It also commended Justice Ononeze-Madu, for declining to be sworn into office outside constitutional procedures.

On disciplinary matters, the NJC rejected appeals filed by eight Imo State Judges challenging their compulsory retirement over alleged age falsification. It also suspended Justice Ibrahim D. Shekarau of the Nasarawa State High Court and Justice Edward A.E. Okpe of the FCT High Court for one year without pay, over separate acts of judicial misconduct involving breach of due process and fair hearing principles.