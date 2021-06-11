Super Eagles Supporters Club Set for Inauguration of Grand Patron in Minna

Laleye Dipoin Minna

Niger State chapter of the Super Eagles Supporters Club has appointed the state’s Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, as it’s Grand Patron.

The Supporters Club also appointed Dr Mohammed Mohammed former Chairman of the Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna Management Committee, Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly Alhaji Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and a Minna-based philanthropist, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar as its patrons.

Chairman of the Supporters Club, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, who disclosed this to sportswriters in Minna yesterday said the inauguration and award presentation to the patrons and footballers that have distinguished themselves and made Niger State proud has been slated for the 5th of Octoberthis year in Minna.

Mohammed said the Supporters Club with a population of 250 members has also begun e-membership drive in the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman who doubles as the Northern Coordinator of the Super Eagles Supporters Club said all the activities of the organisation are geared towards the World Cup elimination series and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations football competitions, adding that “we want to attend these competitions to cheer the Super Eagles to victory”.

“We therefore want more philanthropists to partner us to enable our club achieve this loudable object,” stressed the state’s supporters boss.

Mohammed insisted that there was no faction within the Supporters Club in Niger State.

He however pleaded with Dr Rafiu Ladipo whom he described as the ‘Father of Supporters Club in Nigeria’ to assist in reconciling all the football supporters clubs in the country so that “we will all come under one umbrella for effectiveness coordination.

