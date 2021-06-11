Qatar Participates at Russian Economic Forum

Qatar Airways said it participated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that was held under the patronage of the Russian President, Mr. Vladimir Putin and attended by key opinion leaders from around the world.

Qatar Airways stated that it impressed participants with its product and hospitality and signed several agreements with key Russian companies.

During the forum, Mr. Akbar Al Baker also met with Mr. Alexander Beglov, Governor of St. Petersburg, and Mr. Maxim Sokolov, Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg, to discuss opportunities to further expand the bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Russian Federation in terms of Tourism and Air Transport.

As part of its commitment to the Russian market, the airline signed several MOU agreements with significant Russian-based entities including, Volga-Dnepr and Pulkovo Airport.

The signing ceremonies were conducted with Mr. Alexey Isaikin, Board of Directors of Volga-Dnepr, and Mr. Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Pulkovo Airport respectively.

Qatar Airways said it exhibited its patented award-winning Business Class product, the Qsuite, featuring the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class.

