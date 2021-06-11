Police Arrest Nine Suspects over Attack on Uzodimma’s Home

Imo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested nine suspects in connection with the attack on the country home of the Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Also, the command disclosed that it has arrested suspected native doctor who prepared charms for fighters of Eastern Security Network (ESN).

This disclosure was made through a statement by the state Police spokesman, SP Bala Elkana.

It partly read; “On the 8/6/21 at about 1630 hrs, Tactical teams of the Command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government area, along Onitsha road, and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, male and 65-year- old native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

“He confessed to be a member of IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the Police as regards to the recent attacks on Police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“He further led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp a bush close to Njaba River; nine persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack; assorted charms were recovered from them.

“However, two out of the nine arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire, aka One Door, 48 years old Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, their native doctor, 40 years old, were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Gov. Hope Uzodimma and also some Police stations as well; they confessed to the crime, and also stated their roles during the operations.

“Furthermore, the CP used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing”, or they will be arrested to face the full wrath of the law, as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality.”

