Nollywood Superstar, Chioma Akpota Endorses Mouka Royal Mattress

Mary Nnah

Nollywood celebrity, Chioma Akpotha, recently gave the first-class rating to the latest product launch by Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses, Mouka.

In a testimonial video, she was short of words to describe what it feels like sleeping on Royal by Mouka.

According to her, waking up is difficult as she doesn’t want to leave the warm embrace of her Royal mattress.

The screen-idol also said sleeping on her Royal helps her wake up energised and full of bounce. This, she says, is a far cry from her experience on her old mattress, which made her wake up tired and cranky.

“It is the most comfortable mattress ever,” she noted while encouraging consumers to experience the product first hand to understand what she is talking about.

“Come and sleep on this mattress and give me your comments. It is simply amazing; it is the best. I don’t even know how to describe it to you; you need to experience it yourself.”

Speaking about the product, the Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Mouka, Akeem Audu, said it is the true description of luxury at its finest.

He pointed out that with a10-year warranty; the pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points. The lush Pama fabric covering the mattress adjusts to the body temperature, keeping it cool all through the night.

Audu added that the mattress core is built with tempered and knotted Bonnell spring coils that ensure every part of your body gets the right support it needs.

