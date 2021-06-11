Duro Ikujenyo Pays Tribute to Rolling Dollar in Docu-film, Concert

Yinka Olatunbosun

A documentary to show the diversity of Lagos cultural scene will hold next week Friday, June 18 at the Alliance Francaise, Otunba Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The documentary titled ‘fusion of culture’ pays tribute to late Pa Fatai Rolling Dollar, a pioneering palm wine music artist who contributed to the ‘agidigbo’ fame. The documentary was shot by Angelbert Theuretzbecher, an Austrian national who died in a fatal crash enroute Ijebu-Ode. Ikujenyo noted that he and other crew members sustained varying degrees of injury.

The Afro-jazz musician and the Afrobeat legend Fela’s former pianist, Duro Ikujenyo who conceptualized the documentary, will also perform that same evening in a concert that is designed to unveil his sixth album titled ‘Divine Fusion’.

The Lagos-based musician, along with his band, the Age of Aquarius will perform on July 18 and will feature Ayinke Martins, a Nigerian-British Renowned Queen of Jazz as a guest performer.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

