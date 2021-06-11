Buhari Sends N895bn Supplementary Budget to N’Assembly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a supplementary budget of N895 billion for 2021 to the National Assembly for approval.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume made this known Friday after a closed-door screening of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

According to him, the President promised that he will rejig security architecture which he has done.

He said: “The Supplementary budget is before us and we will give it speedy consideration. What we have discussed is in camera and all well and expecting light at the end of tunnel.”

The Chief Army Staff told reporters after the screening session that the Nigerian Army will continue to do its best to tackle security issues in the country.

The National Assembly, had last December passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the tune of N13, 588, 027,886, 175 trillion as an aggregate expenditure.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, had promised Nigerians that the National Assembly will give speedy approval to the N895bn supplementary budget announced by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

Lawan said this in Abuja while announcing donation of items worth N10m by the ninth Senate to the IDP camp as part of activities to mark its two years of inauguration.

He said, “The National Assembly has been doing all it could with the executive arm of government to bring an end to the series of challenges of insecurity confronting the country.

“The Federal Executive Council, as reported in the media on Wednesday, has prepared N895bn supplementary budget to be forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly for approval.

“Over N700bn from the N895bn supplementary budget is earmarked for tackling all forms of insecurity problems in the country, the very reason the National Assembly will give it expeditious consideration and passage.”

