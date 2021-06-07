Varsity Don Confirms Earth Tremor in Ife

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A professor of Geophysics at the Department of Geology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Adekunle Adepelumi, yesterday released data on his investigation, confirming reported earth tremor which took place at the premises of the university, located in Osun State.

According to his findings made available to THISDAY last night, the university lecturer observed that the tremor of low magnitude occurred in Nigeria at 11:11:25.6 am on June 5, 2021.

While noting that the origin time was 11:11.08.2 am (GMT), he revealed that the information placed the estimated epicentral distance between 108kilometers and 113 km away from the measuring station at the OAU, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

“The S wave particle motion generally trends North-South and North-east-South-west. This suggests that the wave is travelling perpendicular to the particle motion. Hence, the epicentre is somewhere along the North-west-South-east direction of Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria,” he said.

See Data

