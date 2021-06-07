Rashford Winner Seals Victory for Three Lions against Romania

England concluded their preparations for the Euros with victory over Romania in a friendly at the Riverside Stadium.

Manager Gareth Southgate once again selected an experimental starting line-up which included three players – Ben Godfrey, Ben White and James Ward-Prowse – who were not named in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020.

There was a mixed reaction to England’s players continuing to take the knee before kick-off, loud jeering being matched by applause as Southgate insisted they will continue to take this public stand against racial injustice.

England posed the greater attacking threat, with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho hitting the woodwork in the first half, before Marcus Rashford put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Jack Grealish, inevitably, was fouled by Tiberiu Capusa.

It was the perfect way to mark Rashford being given the captain’s armband, making him youngest black player to lead England at 23 years and 218 days.

West Bromwich Albion keeper Sam Johnstone won his first England cap and gave a very sound performance, the highlight of which was a magnificent reaction save from Andre Ivan.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson gave Southgate a lift when he appeared at half-time for his first action since 20 February – although he did not cover himself in glory when he saw his late penalty saved by keeper Florin Nita after Calvert-Lewin was fouled by Vlad Chiriches.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

