Kebbi: Police Confirm Bandits Killed 88 Local Vigilantes

The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of at least 88 local vigilante (yan sa kai) in Danko/Wasagu Local Government aAea of the state.

Confirming the killing, Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nafiu Abubakar, said the bandits struck on Friday night, where they attacked at least seven villages, killing88 innocent souls.

He identified Koro, Kimpi, Gaya and Iguenge as parts of the villages affected by the rampaging bandits all under Danko/Wasagu council areas.

Consequently, the Kebbi State Police Commissioner, Adeyemi Adeleke Bode, has assured the people of the area of his command’s readiness to bring the criminals to justice

He urged members of the public to always use the emergency number made available to alert the police on any impending attack.

Yan Sa Kai, a local vigilante, was created to assist the security agencies deployed to the state to secure the volatile areas, which for almost a year now, have been under the siege of bandits.

ame dreaded group terrorising the villages had ambushed and killed 8 policemen, a divisional police officer (DPO) and a soldier.

As at the time of filling this report, there was no reaction from the Kebbi State government.

A THISDAY source has however confirmed that normalcy has returned to the affected villages but a lot of the people were still taking refuge in other villages for fear of another attack.

The residents have, however, appealed to the state government to come to their rescue as their villages are now under the siege of bandits.

