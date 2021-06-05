Twitter Ban Violates Nigerians’ Fundamental Rights, Says US

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United States has condemned the ban placed on Twitter in Nigeria, stating that it is a violation of Nigerians’ fundamental rights.

The United States, in a statement by its Embassy in Nigeria on Saturday said: “Nigeria’s constitution provides for freedom of expression. The Government’s recent #Twitterban undermines Nigerians’ ability to exercise this fundamental freedom and sends a poor message to its citizens, investors and businesses.”

The statement added that: “Banning social media and curbing every citizen’s ability to seek, receive, and impart information undermines fundamental freedoms. As President Biden has stated, our need for individual expression, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.

“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less communication, alongside concerted efforts toward unity, peace, and prosperity. #KeepitOn”

The Federal Government had Friday suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service site in Nigeria, citing the persistent use of the Twitter platform for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Twitter ban was announced by the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, two days after Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet posted Tuesday wherein he threatened to deal with secessionists “in the language they understand”.

The social media giant had said the tweet violated the Twitter Rules.

The President had released series of tweets after meeting with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, wherein he warned that those promoting insurrection and those sponsoring destruction of critical national assets would soon have the shock of their lives.

He had also threatened to deal with “those misbehaving today” “in the language they understand.”

The ban has attracted widespread condemnations as Nigerians described it as violation of rights of citizens and a prelude to dictatorship.

