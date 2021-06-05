Peter Olayinka: Inching Closer to His Dream

Right from when he was playing on the streets of Nigeria, his dream was to one day star for London giants-Arsenal, but until now his football prowess has not taken him past Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic. Peter Olayinka, however, may be getting close to his dream as the Nigerian is already on the wish list of three Premier League clubs

Three Premier League clubs – Brighton, Southampton and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka with a view to signing him for the coming season.

According to premierleague.cz in partnership with 90min.com, Southampton, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove are monitoring the situation of the Slavia Prague star.

Olayinka excelled in the 2020-2021 Europa League, contributing three goals and two assists in 11 matches before Slavia Prague were knocked out of the competition by Arsenal in the quarterfinal stage.

The 25-year-old was particularly impressive against the British teams in the Europa League, bagging assists against Leicester City and Glasgow Rangers, before netting the crucial opener against Steven Gerrard’s team at the Ibrox Stadium.

Slavia Prague are aware that several foreign clubs are interested in their number 9 and are looking to sell him for no less than six million euros.

Olayinka has spent three seasons at the Czech champions, scoring 22 goals in 107 matches.

He is tied to Slavia Prague until June 2023 having extended his contract last December.

Olayinka has indeed hinted he would be interested in a move to other big leagues in Europe, if he receives a suitable offer.

He has been linked with a move to France and Germany following his impressive performance for Slavia Prague.

The forward has scored 11 goals and registered four assists, in 3,825 minutes of 27 times he played this season as he helped the Czech Republic reach the last eight of the UEFA Europa league.

Speaking on the rumour surrounding his future at the club, Olayinka toldbrila.net that he’s open to possibilities of trying some new, but he’s still a Slavia Prague’s player.

“I would be interested in new adventures at some points, but I don’t know because there have been rumours.”

“But for now, I can say I’m 100 per cent Slavia Prague’s player, but we will know what happens in the future,” he said.

Barcelona will not in a hurry forget exploits of Olayinka in the UEFA Champios League two years ago and he gave the Camp Nou faithful something to ponder upon at the end of the day.

Olayinka had scored an own goal as Slavia Prague fell 2-1 to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League game as he deflected a Luis Suarez shot with his chest in the 57th minute to put Barcelona ahead again after Jan Boril cancelled out Lionel Messi’s opener.

In the return leg at Nou Camp, Olayinka may not have scored but he was a torn in the flesh of Barcelona.

Indeed his performance did not go unnoticed by his compatriot, Asisat Oshoola who plays for Barcelona femini.

Super Falcons striker praised the spirited performance Olayinka after his Czech side, Slavia Prague left Camp Nou with a point following a goalless draw against the Spanish champions in the Champions League.

The Super Eagles forward, who played the entire duration of the game, was a handful for the Blaugrana defenders as his physical presence made life difficult for the likes of Gerrad Pique, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, and Jordi Alba on the night.

The 25-year-old covered a distance of 11.31 kilometers and that was only bettered by two Barcelona players, Frenkie de Jong (12.11km) and Vidal (11.57km).

Oshoola took to her official Twitter handle to commend the energetic display of the former KAA Gent of Belgium player.

“@AsisatOshoala: Peter no Dey tire #BARSLP”, her tweet reads.

In an earlier group match against Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro Stadium, Slavia Prague were on the verge of beating the host after Olayinka deservedly put the underdogs in front in their UEFA Champions League opening match but a 92nd minute equaliser from Nicolo Barella ensured that the Italians shared the spoils.

The goal, a first for Olayinka in the European elite football championship, came at a venue which holds a lot of memories for the Nigerian.

“San Siro is one of the most popular stadiums. I used to select the stadium when I used to play video games growing up,” he said on Instagram.

Olayinka admitted he was nervous at first, but the feeling of scoring at such an iconic stadium was overwhelming.

“When I got to the stadium, I was very nervous, even before the game. I was thinking of the stadium, and after scoring I didn’t know how to celebrate it. The feeling was overwhelming, but it was absolutely fantastic.”

His goal against Inter Milan made him become the first Nigerian to score on his Champions League debut since Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s hat-trick for Maccabi Haifa against Olympiakos in September 2002.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Nigeria against Brazil in an international friendly last month following eye-catching performances for his club in the league and in Europe.

Olayinka says he had a rough beginning as a young aspiring footballer, saying he had little parental support as his father didn’t think a career in football was possible. “At first my dad didn’t support me,” he told Brilla FM.

According to him, things were tough to the extent that he could barely get food to eat before going for practice.

He said, “I was on the streets for a very long time, things weren’t easy. I suffered mostly growing up; things were difficult. I would drink garri and kuli-kuli or go on an empty stomach after practice. But I kept my focus and would pray for a breakthrough.

“Later he noticed I could make a living from it and he became my number one fan. He bought me playing kits and my boots.”

