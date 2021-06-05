Mayweather vs Logan 8- Round Special Exhibition Live on DStv

SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Action (DStv channel 201 & 210) will on Monday broadcast the exhibition bout between 12-time, five-division champion and boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and social media sensation Logan “The Maverick” Paul.

Mayweather’s reputation precedes him, but he’s also never fought anyone this big. Mayweather’s last official boxing fight came at junior-middleweight, while Paul’s only professional bout was at the cruiserweight limit when he lost a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019. For good measure, he’s 18 years younger than Mayweather.

Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional boxer and one of the most accomplished fighters to lace on a pair of gloves. As an amateur, Paul was 0-1, having lost to KSI in a white-collar boxing match before the loss in an official pro bout.

As with many of Mayweather’s fights, there has been no shortage of controversy around this one. Mayweather was involved in a brawl with Jake Paul, brother of Logan, during an event promoting the exhibition. Mayweather had been due to pose for photographs, but when Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat after they exchanged words, a punch-up involving several parties broke out.

The expectation is that even a 44-year-old Mayweather will easily beat Paul, but Paul could make it interesting if he lands with his far heavier punches.

“My message to Floyd is this … we’re gonna get you that hat back, Floyd.”

Another interesting debutante will be former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who will fight Brian Maxwell, a mixed martial arts and bare knuckle fighting veteran.

For boxing traditionalists, the Jarret Hurd-Luis Arias junior-middleweight showdown on the undercard

