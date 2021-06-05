In a Shocking Overreaction, FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations

•Experts doubt ability to enforce order

In a shocking overreaction, the federal government yesterday announced the suspension of the operations of micro-blogging platform/social networking service provider, Twitter, in the country.

This was apparently in response to Twitter’s deletion of a “civil war” post by President Muhammadu Buhari, which the social media platform said violated its policies.

The suspension of Twitter, popularly among Nigerians, sent shock across the country, with many describing the action as illegal and an infringement on their freedom of expression.

Owners of the micro-blogging platform also reacted, saying the suspension is “deeply concerning”.

But experts punched holes in federal government’s ability to enforce the suspension of Twitter and deny Nigerians access to the platform, given the availability of other options of accessing the micro-blog, like using Virtual Private Networks (VPN), geo-location changes and other technologies.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement signed by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, said the measure against Twitter “is with immediate effect.”

The announcement by the Information Minister cited the “persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

The statement titled, ‘FG Suspends Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria’, read: “The Federal Government has suspended indefinitely the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.”

In the press statement, Lai Mohammed also announced that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) would immediately commence the process of licensing all social media operations in Nigeria. The NBC is the regulator of all radio and television stations in Nigeria.

However, as at press time, Twitter was still up in Nigeria, as users still had access to the platform.

President Buhari had condemned the attacks on police stations, prisons and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East, warning that those supporting insurrection and violence in the country would be shocked.

Buhari had tweeted, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The President’s tweet riled some persons who felt he was insensitive to have made an analogy of the civil war. His critics subsequently reported the tweet to Twitter and the microblogging site later deleted the post with a comment, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

Analysts said yesterday that Twitter was not unfair to Buhari as being claimed, “because a second Tweet by the Nigerian President that said almost the same thing as the ‘civil war’ Tweet was not deleted.”

Disapprovals Trail Suspension

The former vice president and PDP’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar said in his verified twitter handle that the Twitter ban would not affect him.

Atiku said in a single tweet: “Hopefully, this isn’t my last tweet. #smile”

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki remarked: “No sir, this should not be the response from the President of a nation with a vibrant youthful population for whom the #Twitter is part of their daily lives and a source of their income and livelihood. This must be reviewed.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently rejected the Twitter suspension, describing it as a draconian action and a slide towards a fascist regime in our country.

The party asserted that the suspension “is a vexatious, condemnable and barbaric move to muzzle Nigerians, particularly the youth, ostensibly to prevent them from holding the overtly corrupt, vindictive and divisive Buhari administration accountable for its atrocities, including human right violations, patronising of terrorists and outright suppressive acts against innocent Nigerians.”

In a statement by their National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said, “Our party is appalled that the Federal Government could exhibit such primitive intolerance and power intoxication because the social media giant demonstrated international best practices in not allowing the Buhari presidency to use Twitter as a platform to propagate and spread the Buhari administration’s hatred towards Nigerians.”

Civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) vowed to sue the federal government over its suspension of Twitter.

In a statement released yesterday, SERAP said, “Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information, including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way. Nigeria, we’ll see in court.”

The British embassy in Nigeria also condemned the Twitter suspension.

According to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Atkinson, the federal government must not suppress basic freedom as all Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech.

Tweeting from @GillAtkinson11, she said: “All Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech and the responsibility not to misuse that right. Any action taken by Government must be measured, proportionate and not suppress basic freedoms.”

Her tweet was liked by the Twitter handles of @UKinNigeria and Paul Arkwright, the former UK diplomat to Nigeria.

The Nigerian Bar Association threatened to challenge the twitter suspension in court.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata, described the decision as illegal.

He said: “Whether one likes it or not, we are operating a

constitutional democracy, the primary consequence of which is that everything must be done according to law; and government must be conducted within the framework of recognised rules and principles which restrict discretionary power.

“The Nigerian Bar Association finds no constitutional or legal authority to support the peremptory action of the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria and deprive Nigerians of their right to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions. Beyond the dent on our constitutional democracy, at a time when the Nigerian economy is unarguably struggling, the impact of arbitrary decisions such as this on investor confidence is better imagined.

“Consequently, if this decision is not immediately reversed, the Nigerian Bar Association will have no choice but to challenge same in the interest of the public and our democracy.”

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), said the decision to suspend Twitter shows that Buhari has suspended Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution.

The human rights lawyer argued that the suspension is also at variance with the Freedom of Information Act which seeks to expand information and access to it.

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka described Twitter suspension as unbecoming of a democratically elected President.

According to the Nobel Laureate, if Buhari has a problem with the micro-blogging platform, he should sort it out between them personally, the way ex-US president Donald Trump did and not rope in the right to free expression of the Nigerian citizen as collateral damage.

He adds: “In any case, this is a technical problem. Nigerians should be able to work their way around. The field of free expression remains wide open, free of any dictatorial spasms!”

Tweeps Prepare to Use Virtual Private Networks

Nigerian tweeps are already contemplating using Virtual Private Networks to have access to Twitter, as soon as the suspension of the social media platform’s operation in Nigeria takes off.

For most of yesterday, Nigerians on Twitter expressed their displeasure at the federal government’s ban and were suggesting alternative ways to continue the use of the platform.

One @itzbasito said, “FG have suspended twitter in Nigeria, Please suggest some free VPNs you know jare, let’s help ourselves.”

@UPGodwin shared a “list of VPNs to download while Federal Government Suspension of Twitter in Nigeria lasts: 1. Windscribe 2. USA VPN 3. Nord 4. PIA 5. IPvanish.”

@FestusGreen said, “Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has just announced the indefinite ban of Twitter in Nigeria. This ban/suspension can’t be challenged in Court, because the courts are on strike. They’d earlier banned security and development. Can they ban VPNs, and dozens others?”

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju said, “Buhari has added another tyranny achievement to his record: Twitter suspension in Nigeria. Unrepentant tyrant.”

In another post, he said, “No shaking I have VPN.”

Twitters’ Reaction

Micro-blogging site, Twitter, says the suspension of its operations in Nigeria is “deeply concerning”.

Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sarah Hart, stated this yesterday night.

“The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning.

“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more,” Hart said.

