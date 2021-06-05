FG Moves to Punish Violators of Twitter Ban

By Alex Enumah

Following its ban on the operations of Twitter in Nigeria a few days ago, the federal government has commenced the move to punish anyone found to still be patronizing the services of the firm.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, in enforcing the ban, has directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) to ensure defaulters are arrested and prosecuted.

A statement by Malami’s media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, on Saturday disclosed that the DPPF is expected to partner with the Ministry of Communication to investigate and arrest defaulters.

“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the federal government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay,” the statement read.

Twitter had a few days ago removed the tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari on the civil war in responding to the security challenge in the South-east for allegedly being offensive.

The federal government in response a few hours later, announced a ban on Twitter’s operation on the grounds that the firm acted unjustly towards the government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

