Father Mbaka Banned from Commenting on Partisan Politics

Apparently in a bid to protect its image and insulate the church from political controversies, the Enugu Catholic Diocese has banned the controversial Spiritual Director Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, from commenting on partisan politics.

The church announced the ban in a letter his Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, conveyed to him after his penance.

The letter also announced the conversion of the adoration ministry to chaplaincy to allow the diocese direct control of Adoration Ministry.

By this development, Mbaka will no longer solely oversee the activities of the ministry as its spiritual director, with a source explaining that making the ministry a chaplaincy, brings it under the control of the Enugu Diocese and gives the Bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

The bishop further stated that he can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.”

”There shall be no partisan politics either by way of active engagement or by prophetic naming of candidates for position of power.”

These directives were announced following Mbaka’s resumption to church activities of the ministry which was suspended following his one-month private retreat.

Following the desecration of the Catholic Cathedral Church allegedly by Mbaka’s supporters, he had announced the immediate shutdown of all activities in the ministry till June 10, 2021.

Mbaka’s supporters had attacked the Bishop’s Court and diocesan cathedral, destroying valuables, property and desecrating the Holy Altar of the church.

But Mbaka in a release he personally signed said he would be embarking on private prayer retreat for penance and atonement.

Fr. Mbaka thereafter apologised to the Catholic Church in Enugu and his Bishop for the desecration of the church.

