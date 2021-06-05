Edutech Firms Raise Bar for STEM Education Growth

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Education Technology firms in the country have come together to raise the bar of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) education in the country to enhance multi sectoral development.

The firms, 9ijakids, Edufun Technik and STEM-METS which believe in catching them young assembled over 1300 children between ages 7 to 13, both within and outside the country to engage them in practical and theory lessons on STEAM subjects, tagged ‘Children’s Day STEAM Fun Fest’.

According to the organisers, the initiative was thought of given the significance of STEAM to the growth, sustainability and stability of Nigerian economy.

The Co-founder of 9ijakids, Titilope Adewusi said “The pandemic has further reinforced the importance of STEAM which has become a critical component to helping Nigeria win the future. However, report has it that 80% of secondary school students are unaware that they have what it takes to be great and successful in STEAM subjects. The future is digital, and we need to help children harness their future potential by investing in STEAM education today.”

The virtual event that lasted for two hours was fun laden, engaging STEAM workshops, games activities and short talks from all local and international facilitators.

The children also participated in several activities, ranging from science experiments, a talk on the Internet of Things, engineering, digital art and Math games. Prizes were also presented to winners of at the end of each activity.

There was also a STEAM competition where 10 winners emerged on different STEAM projects which solved problems in their homes/communities. The winners were presented with cash prizes, amazon tablets as well as STEAM kits and resources.

One of the speakers at the event who is also an inventor and Time Kid of the Year 2020, Gitanjali Rao shared her experience with the children on how she invented a water quality testing device called “Tethys” and an app called “Kindly”.

The 15-year-old author encouraged children to “dream big” as they solved problems in their communities.

Speaking further, Adewusi stated that the event aimed to ignite passion for STEAM, adding that the feedback and engagement from the event was a testimony that the programme was much-needed.

The event was also supported by Access Bank and A G Leventis whose vision aligned with the goal of the initiative.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

