South-west Safest Part of Nigeria, Says Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday disclosed that the South-west geopolitical zone is the safest part of the country.

Shehu, who spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme, also said Nigeria is now safer than it was in 2015 when his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari took over power, noting that “Boko Haram is now on the fringes of Lake Chad”.

Responding to a question, the presidential aide said, “As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was when we took over power.

“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, killings in the central sections of the country, much of these have been subdued. The problem of sabotage of oil installations in the South-South has been managed up to this point.

“Challenges of banditry, kidnappings have arisen in so many parts of the country, including the South-west. “Today, South-West is perhaps the safest part of this country.

“The challenges are epicentred around parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States. Much of it (insecurity) has been rid of in Kaduna. Katsina is a lot safer today than it was two years. Zamfara is dealing with problems –kinetic and non-kinetic.

“The point is that the problems as they arise are being confronted head-on by the competent administration of a military that is loyal, a police (force) that is loyal, intelligence agencies that are efficient.”

He maintained that in his efforts to contain insurgency Buhari has bought 26 brand new aircrafts since his election in 2015.

“The military chiefs have been doing a lot of talking in the national assembly, but I will cite an example, we about receiving a dozen of Super Tucano aircraft which are most suitable for fighting the kind of insurgency we are faced with.

Beyond that, we also have bought about a dozen, some have been delivered attacking helicopters from Russia and some are still in the line of delivery. “When President Buhari came, this country didn’t have more than five aircraft, he brought 26, brand new aircraft, and about a dozen are on the way”.

