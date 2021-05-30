Tinubu Denies Forging Political Alignment With Atiku

Segun James

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday clarified that he had no plan to forge any political alignment with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu clarified that the two politicians were long-time business allies.

Atiku had arrived from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the same time Tinubu was within the premises. Tinubu walked towards Atiku as he alighted from his vehicle and they exchanged pleasantries.

Social media users were surprised at the meeting of the two chieftains who belonged to different political parties in the country.

Likewise, In October 2020, Tinubu attended the wedding of Aliyu and Fatima, the children of Atiku and Nuhu Ribadu, ex-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Also, in Akure, a viral video had shown Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with Atiku, a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections.

Reacting via his Twitter handle yesterday, Rahman said: “On the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar video at Abuja Airport.

“It was a chance meeting at the airport in Abuja. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had arrived first and was in his car about to leave when Asiwaju arrived.

“As he was informed about him, Asiwaju walked up to Atiku vehicle to exchange pleasantries with him.

“Those making an issue out of this noble gesture should have a rethink. For the life of me, are they saying that if two persons know each other and are friends, they must not greet each other as mature persons again because they find themselves in opposing political parties?

“If that’s their thinking, this is a warped idea!”

The APC, the UK, reacted to the meeting between its Tinubu and Atiku after the two statesmen met at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday

In its statement yesterday, the party said the meeting between the two statesmen was just a chance meeting and Tinubu was not at the Airport to welcome Atiku back into the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

