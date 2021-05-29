Many Feared Dead as Bandits Invade Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Many people were feared dead when bandits yesterday morning invaded some communities in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Some of those that died were said to have drowned in the River Kaduna while trying to escape from the bandits.

THISDAY learnt that the bandits who were many were said to have started their operation at the Akeri Railway Station where they reportedly killed one person before extending their assault to the fish market.

It was learnt that many of the traders seeing the bandits ran into the river in a bid to escape.

“ Unfortunately many of them could not swim and drowned in the river,” the eyewitness further told THISDAY.

It was gathered that unknown to some of the villagers another set of bandits were waiting at the other side of the river and as soon as those that swam to “safety” got to the river bank the bandits started shooting at them sporadically killing many of the villagers.

All efforts to get the Chairman, Wushishi Local Government Area, Alhaji Saidu Wushishi, was abortive as he did not pick his cell phone despite several calls made to it.

However the member representing the Wushishi constituency in the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Bashir Lokogoma, confirmed the story in a telephone interview.

Lokogoma said, “Yes there was an attack in Wushishi by bandits; there are casualties but I can’t say how many because I am not on the ground.”

