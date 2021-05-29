ICent’s Debut EP is Ready

By Tosin Clegg

Icent, is shaking up the Pop scene with his debut EP titled, “Its About Time”. The new EP features five solid and sultry tracks and it is a body of work soon to be celebrated. “We hope to see this release push the young talent into the limelight soon.

And with songs like Hello and Odo, we don’t see why that wouldn’t be possible,” said his promoters.

Icent has songs that are sweet enough to have girls going crazy such as “Hello” but beats hard enough for dudes to bump as well, making it clear that the rising star has what it takes to shine.

When discussing the single “Hello” he said: “I just wanted to create something that was very different from my other records and I just wanted to have some fun with this single.

And hopefully my fans enjoy hearing ‘Hello’ and love it as much as I do.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

