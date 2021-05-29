French Oil Giant, Total, Changes Name to TotalEnergies

Peter Uzoho

French oil major, Total, has announced the change of its name to TotalEnergies to reflect its transformation into a broad energy company.

The multinational oil and gas giant in a statement yesterday said its shareholders almost unanimously approved the resolution for the name change at its ordinary and extraordinary meeting held in Paris, France, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies also adopted a new visual identity to reflect the transformation of the company.

It said as part of its effort to contribute to sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, it was moving forward together towards new energies.

“Energy is life. We all need it and it’s a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies.

“Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, said.

According to him, “this new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean.”

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale including oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

Its over 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in more than 130 countries including Nigeria, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the wellbeing of people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

