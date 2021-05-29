Bandits Kill 8 in Kaduna, 2 Others in Reprisal Attack

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Eight people including a community leader have been killed by bandits following attacks on communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Two others were also killed in a reprisal attack on a Fulani community.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

He said several people sustained injuries while many cows were rustled by the bandits.

According to the statement, the bandits killed three people in an attack on Na’ikko Village in Giwa LGA, adding that two other people were killed in a reprisal attack by angry youth on a Fulani settlement.

The youth had accused the Fulani community for the killings on Na’ikko Village.

Aruwan said in Igabi LGA, four people were killed in an attack on Dakyauro Village.

The statement said, “Security agencies and community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed, identified as: Alhaji Shafiu, Alhaji Balailu Sani and Abdulsamad Hussaini.

“In a reaction to this, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack.

“They were identified as: Abdulmuminu Agwai and Samaila Agwai.”

The state added that, “In another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro Village, Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA and killed four persons after rustling about 25 cows.

“The four persons killed were listed as: Musbahu Yusuf Basiru Jaafaru, Ja’afaru Yahaya and Umaru Sulaiman”

The statement said the bandits also attacked Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun LGA, and killed a community leader, Dauda Adamu.

Aruwan said the bandits invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani Village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai had sent condolences to the families of all who lost their lives in the attacks, as he prayed for the repose of their souls and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The Governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko Village in Giwa LGA, and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law.

“He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as Government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders.

“Going further, Governor El-Rufai assured farmers in the Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of the Government’s awareness of their plight, and is taking active steps towards ensuring that they would continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety”, the statement said.

Aruwan said further that the governor also addressed reports received “on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army.

“The Governor appealed to members of the community to maintain calm, as the matter had been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.”

The state government also urged private schools “operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them.”

Aruwan said the advice came following reports that some schools had continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

=The statement added that El-Rufai “is also monitoring the developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs, and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in these LGAs.”

