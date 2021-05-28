Triller Celebrates ‘Africa Month’ with Creativity Challenge

Peter Uzoho

Triller, an AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, has launched a creative challenge to celebrate Africa Month with a call on users to join the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge on Triller and share their unique African stories.

Triller app allows users to create and share short-form videos, including videos set to, or automatically synchronised to music using artificial intelligence technology.

To make the day more memorable and exciting, Triller also called on users to create and upload videos tagged #ILoveAfricaBecause to showcase everything they love about the beautiful African continent, from its richly diverse cultures to its delicious cuisines, distinctive music and amazing people.

Making the call in a statement, the Africa Strategic Partnership Director, Triller, Joel Houenou, urged users to “Show the world who you are and what you love about Africa.

“Show us what’s close to your heart about the vibrant street and dance scenes in your part of the world, about the art that catches your eye, about your home city, about your best getaway spot, or about some of the natural beauty in your country.”

Speaking on why the Africa Month celebration and the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge was dear to the company, Houenou noted that Triller revels in and celebrates diversity and creativity.

According to him, “There’s so much talent in Africa and it is really a privilege to be able to provide a platform for our homegrown talent to showcase their creative ability and unique story to a global audience.”

Houenou disclosed that participating Triller artists and influencers in the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge include singers -@superboycheque and @faveszn from Nigeria, @kidimusic from Ghana, @hiroooficiel from Congo, and @innamodja of Mali.

According to the statement, Triller content creators from both Anglophone and francophone countries have also joined the campaign.

Among them are @olisaadibua2021 and @poco_lee (Nigeria), @lisaquama (Ghana), @FrenchBaloo (France/Cameroon) and @Aneekasulaiman (South Africa).

Triller also released an Africa Day music playlist, which celebrates all the delights of African music, from Afrobeat to Drill and Coupé Decalé.

The playlist features songs with heartfelt messages about Africa, including both Anglophone and Francophone classics.

Artists featured in the playlist include stars like Youssou N’Dour, Fela Kuti, Yemi Alade, Angélique Kidjo, Wizkid, Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz and Davido.

Others are Gyakie, Serge Beynaud, Blanche Bailly, Sauti Sol, Hiro, Inna Modja, Booba, Burna Boy, Dadju, Sarkodie, Stanley Enow, Bebi Philip, 2Baba and Adiouza.

Nigeria in Safe Hands, Mohammed Insists

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that the country is in safe hands despite the security challenges it is facing.

He advised citizens not to succumb to doomsday predictions about Nigeria because they won’t come to pass.

The minister said this yesterday in Abuja when he received the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye and his entourage at his office.

“Talking about security, I want to use this opportunity to assure all Nigerians that despite the security challenges we are facing now, Nigeria is in safe hands. We must never succumb to the apocalyptic or doomsday predictions about our country because they won’t come to pass.

“It is also important for our leaders at all levels to give the people message of hope instead of making comments that can only aggravate tension,” the Minister was quoted in a statement on the ministry’s website.

