Security Challenges may Trigger Food Crisis in Katsina, CSOs Warn

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have warned that the spate of banditry and other security challenges bedevilling some communities in Katsina State may trigger food crisis in the state if urgent and drastic measures are not taken by government and security agencies.

The CSOs added that the impending food crisis in the state, as a result of lull in farming activities caused by the heinous activities of bandits and other criminals terrorising the state, should be adequately addressed by the state government.

Speaking on Friday at an event to mark this year’s national day of mourning at the Katsina NUJ Secretariat, the state Chairman of CSOs, Mr. Abdurrahman Abdullahi Dutsin-ma, said the state government had done well in curtailing insecurity but more need to be done to enable farmers commence farming activities.

He said: “As the rainy season is fast approaching, security measures need to be provided to enable our farmers harvest their farmlands because with the way things are going, farmers will find it difficult to cultivate their land which may cause a serious food security not the state alone but the nation at large.”

He lauded the state government for its plan to assist victims of banditry, particularly orphans and widows, in terms of free education, healthcare services and supportive feeding, “but more effort should be put in place to ensure sustainable peace in the state”.

He, therefore, admonished CSOs in the state to beam their searchlights on the situation of children and women who lost their parents and husbands to banditry and urged residents to be security conscious and prayerful for God’s intervention.

