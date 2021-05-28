Quest Oil Opens First Retail Service Station at Iju

Mary Nnah

Quest Oil Group, last weekend, formally unveiled its first retail service station on Iju Road, Iju, Agege Lagos, after its acquisition of ASCON Oil.

The company had acquired ASCON Oil Company Limited in July 2019 out of the desire to expand her expertise into the downstream space while also aiming to become known for excellent customer experience in the retail and commercial fuel space in Africa.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Group CEO of Quest Oil, Mr Dele Goke explained that Quest Retail has been on a mission to make strategic and productive expansions that will result in significant improvement in the company’s performance and service delivery, thereby increasing its customer satisfaction levels.

He said therefore that the launch of the Iju Road station brings Quest Oil a step closer to the attainment of this goal.

“It gives us great pleasure to contribute our quota to national economic growth by providing clean and affordable petroleum services to the Iju community and its environs. And it is our innate desire to continually expand while bringing Quest Retail closer to you”, Goke added.

Quest, Goke said further, was born out of his desire to own and operate an integrated energy company in Africa. This implementation started with the incorporation of Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited in 2010 which started as a gas and Power Company offering services to companies in the Food and Beverage industry.

In 2018, the company took a strategic initiative in the acquisition of Ascon Oil Company Limited in its bid to expand its downstream capabilities and assets.

“The rebranding of Ascon as Quest retail falls under the initial goal of integrating all of our offerings under the Quest Umbrella”, the Group CEO noted.

The Director General /CEO of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola who was a special guest at the event said service stations like the Quest retail service station in Iju, will play a critical role in the nation’s economy by providing energy and lubricating oils for vehicular transportation.

Mojola, who expressed optimism that the new addition will enable easier access to petroleum products within the Iju environment, congratulated Quest Oil Group on the attainment of a milestone.

While praying that the company will continue to grow from strength to strength, Mojola implored that they always maintain international best practice as regards Occupational Health & Safety as this is the only way to ensure that the company is safe from accidents, incidents and avoidable fatalities that can drastically affect its bottom line.

The DG further implored Quest Oil to continue to interface regularly with the commission in order to keep abreast with updates and reviews in safety regulations, policies and guidelines.

The Chief Operating Officer, Quest Oil Group, Dr. Ochuwa George stressed that one of Quest’s corporate goals is to provide affordable, clean, reliable and sustainable energy to all in line with the United Nations SDG 7.

“The launch of this service Station on Iju Road Lagos State is a step towards achieving our goal. We are on a constant quest for excellence as we provide the best possible service to our customers”, she added.

