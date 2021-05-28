Buhari Administration At 6: Presidency Reels out Achievements

Predicts resounding applause from critics by end of regime in 2023

By Deji Elumoye

As the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration clocks six on Saturday, the Presidency has reeled out the achievement of the regime with a prediction that even known critics of the president will give a resounding applause to the administration by the time it breasts the tape on May 29, 2023.

In a release entitled ‘The Buhari Administration At 6: Counting The Blessings One By One’, issued on Friday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, it captured the president’s score card under 26 subheads including extension of over N2 trillion to the 36 states as bailout to pay workers’ salaries and issuance of nine executive orders as well as assenting to 14 legislative bills.

The Presidency stressed that the six years of the Buhari administration affords the opportunity to reflect and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

According to it, from infrastructure to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud, adding that: “That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.”

The release further said: “Some people claim: we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari Administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

“As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the Administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics. Facts are undeniable and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

