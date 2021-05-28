Air Peace Begins Flights to Ilorin

Air Peace has announced the commencement of Ilorin flights from Lagos and Abuja as well an increase in its daily flights to Accra, Ghana

Spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this to journalists, stated that the airline was set to kick off daily Abuja-Ilorin-Abuja and Lagos-Ilorin-Lagos flights on June 17, 2021. Olisa explained that the new route further exemplifies the airline’s unwavering determination to interconnect various cities across Nigeria while filling the gaps in Nigeria’s air travel connectivity, adding that the flying public could start booking flights for the new destination.

According to him, Air Peace continually reviews its current route network, assesses the air travel needs of Nigerians and consequently develops strategic action plans to meet those needs by launching new routes and connections for Nigerians at affordable fares, with its signature hospitality.

“In the same vein, the airline has also increased its Accra flights to two daily in line with popular demand.

“Air Peace currently services 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations, including Johannesburg and boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, including 2 brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets delivered earlier this year, with 11 more lined up for delivery,” Olisa said.

