NIGCOMSAT Delivers Mobile Biometric Enrollment Kit to NHIS

The operation of health insurance using contemporary information and communication technology (ICT) equipment has received a significant boost with the delivery of 37 customised Mobile Biometric Enrollment kit and 100 identity card printers to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) recently presented the full complement of the devices to the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof Mohammed Sambo, in Abuja.

A statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Emmanuel Ononokpono quoted Sambo as saying that the electronic platform would transform the entire operations of health insurance in the country from enrollment to access to healthcare.

Sambo also explained that the device would enhance the registration activities in rural areas, especially hard-to-reach places where there is no electricity.

While tracing the history of the e-NHIS project, Sambo said the reformed ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari had led to the introduction various initiatives aimed at improving service delivery by the scheme.

He also expresed gratitude to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire for his unflinching support which facilitated Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the project.

Deputy Manager, of NIGCOMSAT, Mr Akin Morakinyo said the kit is rugged, tamperproof and waterproof (IP67 standard,) which comprised a laptop, fingerprint scanner, signature pad, HD webcam, thermal printer and 45000mah backup battery that could last eight hours without charge.

He added that that the device could work online and offline while its accompanying identity card printer could produce 1000 cards per kit per day.

General Manager of Human Resources (NIGCOMSAT), Alhaji. Idris Adamu, who led the agency’s team of experts, further explained that the enrollment kit would enable NHIS meet its obligations as contained in the partnership agreement with the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on the compulsory National Identity Number (NIN), adding that the kit was custom-made for the scheme.

Adamu further explained that in the event of the kit falling from a 10-feet height it would suffer no disrepair, because the device was carefully designed to withstand intense physical pressure.

