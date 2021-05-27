MultiChoice Nigeria to Air All Euro 2020 Matches Live on DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that all matches of the Euro 2020, which holds between 11 June and 11 July, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv via the SuperSport channels.

The top European tournament rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic gets underway in Rome on Friday, 11 June and will be live and in HD on DStv and the full offering of games will also be available on GOtv. The SuperSport broadcast will feature expert opinions and insights from top commentators and veterans of the continental game.

“As the 2020/21 football season from international football leagues comes to an end, we are thrilled to continue to cater for our customers’ football appetites with our unmatched coverage of one of the most anticipated football tournaments of the year, the UEFA Euro 2020,” observed the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe.

Twenty-four teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, while the semi-finals and final will take place at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday July 11. The Euro tournament will be available on the DStv Yanga package upwards, and on GOtv, the matches will be available on GOtv Max, Jolli and Jinja packages.

“DStv viewers can catch all the games on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203), while GOtv viewers can watch on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32). These channels are set be renamed “SS Euro 2020” from June 1 and will be dedicated to the football event and magazine shows and available 24/7,” stressed the message from the pay TV channel.

Ahead of the tournament kick-off, MultiChoice also promised to ensure subscribers are treated to additional football content via the dedicated SuperSport Euro2020 channels, which will be opened from 1 to 11 June, to enjoy archive content, documentaries, warm up games, best qualifying matches, previous finals and best games from previous Euros.

The tournament opens on Friday 11 June with the first Group A match between Turkey and Italy at the Rome Stadio Olimpico.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

